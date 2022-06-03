REBusinessOnline

Interra Realty Negotiates $5.9M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Chicago

All five properties are located in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has negotiated the sale of a five-building multifamily portfolio totaling 67 units in Chicago for $5.9 million. All the properties are situated in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood and were developed in the late 1890s to early 1900s. All have received updated kitchens and bathrooms. The portfolio was 92 percent leased at the time of sale. Ted Stratman, Brad Feldman and Jeremy Morton of Interra represented the seller, GR82B Properties LLC. The team also represented the undisclosed buyer.

