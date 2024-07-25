Thursday, July 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The fully leased property is located at 5704 S. Harper Ave.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Interra Realty Negotiates $6.6M Sale of Apartment, Retail Property in Chicago’s Hyde Park

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has negotiated the $6.6 million sale of a 33-unit apartment and retail building located at 5704 S. Harper Ave. in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood. The corner property includes 28 one-bedroom apartment units and five commercial spaces, which are leased to Subway, a bike shop, convenience store, barbershop and real estate office. The residential portion was also fully leased at the time of sale. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the buyer, a local private investor, and the seller, a private family partnership.

You may also like

KeyBank Arranges $98M for Refinancing of Three Multifamily...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 72-Acre Industrial Land Site...

MassDevelopment Provides $22.2M Bond Financing for Affordable Seniors...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3M Sale of Historic...

Brokerage Firm Hunter Real Estate Launches in Milwaukee

Jones Street Breaks Ground on 64-Unit Multifamily Project...

Mile High Labs Sells 436,534 SF Manufacturing Campus...

BKM Capital Buys North Cabot Industrial Park in...

LeClaire-Schlosser Group Brokers Sale of 668-Unit Astrozon Self...