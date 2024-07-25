Interra Realty Negotiates $6.6M Sale of Apartment, Retail Property in Chicago’s Hyde Park

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has negotiated the $6.6 million sale of a 33-unit apartment and retail building located at 5704 S. Harper Ave. in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood. The corner property includes 28 one-bedroom apartment units and five commercial spaces, which are leased to Subway, a bike shop, convenience store, barbershop and real estate office. The residential portion was also fully leased at the time of sale. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the buyer, a local private investor, and the seller, a private family partnership.