Interra Realty Negotiates $8.3M Sale of Apartment Building in Skokie, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The building at 4602 Grove St. includes 43 two-bedroom units.

SKOKIE, ILL. — Interra Realty has negotiated the $8.3 million sale of a 43-unit apartment building located at 4602 Grove St. in Skokie, a northern suburb of Chicago. The transaction marks the largest multifamily sale in Skokie in five years, according to CoStar Group. Built in 1927, the property consists of two-bedroom units that were 93 percent occupied at the time of sale. Residents have access to onsite laundry, storage lockers, bike storage and garage parking. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the local private buyer. The locally based seller had owned the building for nearly 50 years.