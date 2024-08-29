Thursday, August 29, 2024
Pictured is the 12-unit building at 3748-54 W. School St. in the Avondale neighborhood.
Interra Realty Negotiates Sales of Three Multifamily Properties on Chicago’s Northwest Side for $6.8M

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has negotiated the sales of three multifamily properties in Chicago for a combined $6.8 million. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the three private sellers and the three local buyers.

Located in the Avondale neighborhood, 3748-54 W. School St. sold for $2.8 million. The 12-unit building features two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom layouts. Recent renovations include plumbing and electrical system replacements as well as new steel porches.

In the Jefferson Park neighborhood, 5045-49 N. Northwest Highway is a 12-unit building that sold for $2.7 million. Constructed in 2008, the property features two-bedroom layouts.

A 12-unit property at 5057-59 W. Altgeld St. in the Belmont Craigin neighborhood sold for $1.2 million. The building features studio, one-, two and three-bedroom layouts. It received a new roof in 2023.

