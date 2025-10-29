Interra Realty Negotiates Sales of Two Chicago Apartment Buildings Totaling $6.7M

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has negotiated the sales of two Chicago apartment buildings for a combined $6.7 million. The 24-unit property at 4954 N. Christiana Ave. in the Albany Park neighborhood sold for $4.5 million, and the 10-unit building at 4321-23 N. Tripp Ave. in the Old Irving Park neighborhood traded for $2.2 million. Craig Martin of Interra represented the seller, HP Ventures Group, in both transactions. Martin also represented the buyers, Eloy Burciaga and John Krumsee, respectively. Both assets were fully occupied at the time of sale and underwent renovations approximately 15 years ago.