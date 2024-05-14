Interra Realty Negotiates Sales of Two Chicago Multifamily Properties Totaling $2.7M

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has negotiated the sales of two multifamily properties in Chicago’s Montclare neighborhood for a total of $2.7 million. A nine-unit building at 3145 N. Nordica Ave., constructed in 1965, sold for $1.4 million. A nine-unit property at 3037-39 N. Harlem Ave., built in 1974, sold for $1.3 million. The Nordica asset closed at full price and marked the highest price per unit for vintage apartment buildings in the Montclare neighborhood in the last nine years, according to CoStar.

Patrick Kennelly, Paul Waterloo and Nathan Zito of Interra represented the seller, a local partnership that had owned the properties for decades. The trio procured the buyer of the Harlem property, a local investor. Beco Kalamperovic of Dream Town Real Estate represented the undisclosed buyer of 3145 N. Nordica. The new owners plan to renovate units as tenants move out.