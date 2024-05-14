Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pictured is 3145 N. Nordica Ave., which includes nine units.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Interra Realty Negotiates Sales of Two Chicago Multifamily Properties Totaling $2.7M

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has negotiated the sales of two multifamily properties in Chicago’s Montclare neighborhood for a total of $2.7 million. A nine-unit building at 3145 N. Nordica Ave., constructed in 1965, sold for $1.4 million. A nine-unit property at 3037-39 N. Harlem Ave., built in 1974, sold for $1.3 million. The Nordica asset closed at full price and marked the highest price per unit for vintage apartment buildings in the Montclare neighborhood in the last nine years, according to CoStar.

Patrick Kennelly, Paul Waterloo and Nathan Zito of Interra represented the seller, a local partnership that had owned the properties for decades. The trio procured the buyer of the Harlem property, a local investor. Beco Kalamperovic of Dream Town Real Estate represented the undisclosed buyer of 3145 N. Nordica. The new owners plan to renovate units as tenants move out.

You may also like

Berkadia Arranges $40.6M Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Community...

EIG, Midtown Group Acquire 20.8-Acre Mixed-Use Development Site...

Franklin Street Brokers Sale of 116,766 SF Shopping...

Pacific Urban Investors Acquires 420-Unit Viridian Apartments in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 220-Unit Apartment...

TMG Arranges Sale of 80-Unit Stepping Stone Apartments...

Copper2 Divests of 30,024 SF Southgate Shopping Center...

CenterSquare Acquires 32,797 SF Retail Center in Metro...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 12,132 SF...