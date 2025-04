CHICAGO — Interra Realty and Triton Realty Group have brokered the sale of a three-building multifamily portfolio totaling 115 units in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood. The properties sold for $16.1 million in an off-market deal. All of the buildings were fully occupied at the time of sale and are located on North Damen Avenue. Brad Feldman of Interra and Harrison Cohen of Triton represented the seller, George Triff. The duo also represented the buyer, a private individual investor.