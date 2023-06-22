Thursday, June 22, 2023
Riverside Business Park is a 122,000-square-foot industrial park in Jurupa Valley, California.
Intersection Equities, Blue Buy Vista Riverside Business Park in Jurupa Valley, California for $19.5M 

by Jeff Shaw

JURUPA VALLEY, CALIF. — Intersection Equities and Blue Vista Capital Management have acquired Riverside Business Park, a 122,000-square-foot industrial park in Jurupa Valley, for $19.5 million. 

The park contains 30 suites ranging from 1,500 square feet to 11,000 square feet, offering a total of 30 drive-up doors. 

Intersection Equities plans to leverage its value-add strategy to make strategic capital improvements aimed at enhancing the attractiveness of the park for both existing and future tenants. 

Barret Woods of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Transition Properties, while Stefan Pastor of Stream Realty represented the buyers.

