Intersection Equities, Blue Buy Vista Riverside Business Park in Jurupa Valley, California for $19.5M 

JURUPA VALLEY, CALIF. — Intersection Equities and Blue Vista Capital Management have acquired Riverside Business Park, a 122,000-square-foot industrial park in Jurupa Valley, for $19.5 million.

The park contains 30 suites ranging from 1,500 square feet to 11,000 square feet, offering a total of 30 drive-up doors.

Intersection Equities plans to leverage its value-add strategy to make strategic capital improvements aimed at enhancing the attractiveness of the park for both existing and future tenants.

Barret Woods of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Transition Properties, while Stefan Pastor of Stream Realty represented the buyers.