Valley View Industrial in Las Vegas offers 48,304 square feet of multi-tenant flex industrial space.
Intersection Equities, Sundance Bay Buy 48,304 SF Valley View Industrial Facility in Las Vegas

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — Intersection Equities, in partnership with Sundance Bay, has acquired Valley View Industrial, a multi-tenant flex industrial asset in Las Vegas, from Sanders Wyoming Trust. The transaction was valued at $8.7 million, or $181 per square foot. Erik Sexton and Camila Rosales of NAI Excel represented the buyer in the deal.

Located at 5325 S. Valley View Blvd., Valley View Industrial consists of a 48,304-square-foot facility offering nine warehouse/office units ranging from 1,000 square feet to 28,000 square feet. The property features 14- to 18-foot clear heights and 11 grade-level doors.

The ownership plans to implement a series of capital improvements to elevate the property to an institutional-quality asset. Planned renovations include a façade upgrade, new exterior paint and parking lot seal-and-stripe enhancements to improve curb appeal and long-term asset value.

