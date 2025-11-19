Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Atrium Garden in San Jose, Calif., offers 160 fully furnished residential units and a variety of onsite amenities.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Interstate Equities Buys 160-Unit Workforce Housing Property in San Jose, California

by Amy Works

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Interstate Equities Corp. has acquired Atrium Garden, a multifamily community located at 1536 Kerley Drive in San Jose, from an undisclosed seller for $18.4 million. The four-story property offers 160 apartments on three levels over a ground-floor podium parking structure with 63 onsite parking spaces. Residences are fully furnished with beds, bedside tables and lamps, lounge chairs, built-in desks, chairs and TVs. Community amenities include a fitness center, media rooms, multiple resident lounges, community kitchens, onsite laundry facilities and an outdoor barbecue and lounge area.

