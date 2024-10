SANTA ROSA, CALIF. — Interstate Equities Corp. (IEC) has acquired 888 Fourth St. Apartments, a multifamily property in downtown Santa Rosa, from a private individual for $38 million, or $350,000 per unit. At the time of sale, the 108-unit property was approximately 50 percent occupied. The IEC investment team and Philip Saglimbeni of Institutional Property Advisors handled the all-cash transaction.