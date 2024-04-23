Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Gates-at-Marina-Apts-Marina-CA
The Gates at Marina in Marina, Calif., features 136 apartments.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaLoansMultifamilyWestern

Interstate Equities Sells Majority Stake in The Gates at Marina Apartments in Marina, California

by Amy Works

MARINA, CALIF. — Interstate Equities Corp. (IEC) has finalized the recapitalization of The Gates at Marina, an apartment community in Marina. The deal gives a co-mingled fund advised by New York-based Clarion Partners a majority stake in the property, while IEC retains a minority equity position and will continue its onsite management.

IEC acquired The Gates in January 2021 for $39.3 million, and the recapitalization values it at $45 million.

Located at 299 Carmel Ave., The Gates at Marina offers 136 units in predominantly a mix of two- and three-bedroom units with balconies or patios, plus updated kitchens, bathrooms, flooring and appliances.

Scott MacDonald and Jason Parr of Berkadia led the marketing efforts, while Hank Workman of Berkadia placed the debt.

You may also like

IPA Brokers Sale of Hangar at Thunderbird Multifamily...

Leggera Development Receives $11.5M Joint Venture Equity for...

Golden Parachute Properties Buys 11,200 SF Medical Office...

PSRS Arranges $1.4M Refinancing for Palm Street Apartments...

Columbia Pacific Advisors Takes Ownership of Two Office...

Thorofare Capital Provides $13M Loan for Refinancing of...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.1M Sale of Office,...

SAGE Arranges Sale of 24-Unit Apartment Building in...

JPI Breaks Ground on 761-Unit Multifamily Project in...