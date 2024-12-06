Interstate Waste Services Signs 30,000 SF Office Lease Expansion in Teaneck, New Jersey

TEANECK, N.J. — Interstate Waste Services has signed a 30,000-square-foot office lease expansion at Glenpointe, a 670,000-square-foot, four-building mixed-use development in the Northern New Jersey community of Teaneck. The deal brings the company’s total footprint at Glenpointe to 47,545 square feet. Jeff Schotz, Dan Reider, Peter Kasparian and David Simson of Newmark represented the landlord, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises, in the lease negotiations. Andrew Zezas of Real Estate Strategies Corp. represented the tenant.