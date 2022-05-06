InterSystems Corp. Signs 420,000 SF Office Lease at One Congress in Downtown Boston

BOSTON — InterSystems Corp., a Boston-based provider of data management services and healthcare information systems, has signed a 420,000-square-foot office lease in the state capital’s downtown area. The company will relocate from its current address at 1 Memorial Drive in Cambridge to One Congress, a 1 million-square-foot tower by The HYM Investment Group that is nearing completion, where it will occupy the top 14 floors. InterSystems Corp. will join financial services firm State Street Corp. and global law firm K&L Gates as the building’s anchor tenants. John Barry, Peter McQuaid and Jeff Landers of CBRE represented the landlord, a joint venture between Carr Properties and National Real Estate Advisors LLC, in the lease negotiations. Dave Fitzgerald and Tim Howe, also with CBRE, represented the tenant.