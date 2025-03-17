Monday, March 17, 2025
Intertec Instrumentation Signs 20,200 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Intertec Instrumentation has signed a 20,200-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. The provider of protective enclosures for field-based equipment will occupy the entirety of the building at 11050 W. Little York Road, which according to LoopNet Inc. was constructed in 2007 and includes 2,700 square feet of office space. Christian Villarreal and Jack Gaffney of Finial Group represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.

