InterUrban Cos. Sells 260-Unit Apartment Complex in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

KINGWOOD, TEXAS — Colorado-based investment firm InterUrban Cos. has sold Woodland Hills Village, a 260-unit apartment complex in Kingwood, a master-planned development located north of Houston. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units to go with a pool and fitness center. Kyle Whitney, Chris Young, Joey Rippel and Jeffrey Skipworth and Chris Curry of Berkadia represented InterUrban Cos. in the transaction. The buyer, an undisclosed Dallas-based investment firm, plans to implement a value-add program. The sales price was not disclosed.

