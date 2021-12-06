Intracorp Divests of AmpliFi Apartments in Fullerton, California for $168M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Located in Fullerton, Calif., AmpliFi Apartments features 290 apartments, a pool, ground-floor retail space and a business center.

FULLERTON, CALIF. — Intracorp has completed the sale of AmpliFi Apartments, a multifamily property located at 600 W. Commonwealth Ave. in Fullerton. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $168 million.

Built in 2019, AmpliFi features 290 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. On-site amenities include a pool with private cabanas, outdoor fireplaces with seating areas, outdoor dining, barbecues, ground-floor retail space and a business center with private offices. The property also features a coffee bar, clubhouse with chef-inspired kitchen, fitness center, three rooftop viewing decks, dog park and spa.