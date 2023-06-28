Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Gable House Bowl has historically anchored the retail center in Torrance, California.
Intracorp Homes Acquires 3.8-Acre Mixed-Use Redevelopment Site in Torrance, California for $21M

by Jeff Shaw

TORRRANCE, CALIF. — Intracorp Homes purchased 22501 Hawthorne Blvd., a 3.8-acre site in Torrance, from a locally based private investor for $21 million. John Read, Greg Sullivan and Trent Steeves of CBRE represented the seller. 

The property was historically a retail center anchored by a bowling alley called Gable House Bowl. Intracorp Homes plans to redevelop the site into a mixed-use project, which will include 17 affordable rental units as well as commercial space. 

Details on rent restrictions for the affordable units have not yet been disclosed.

