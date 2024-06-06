Thursday, June 6, 2024
Leland-South-Congress-Austin
Construction on Leland South Congress in Austin is expected to begin before the end of the year.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Intracorp Homes to Develop 270-Unit Multifamily Project in Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Intracorp Homes will develop Leland South Congress, a 270-unit multifamily project in the Bouldin Creek area of Austin. The property will offer studio-, one-  two- and three-bedroom for-sale units as well as penthouses on the top level and 22,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, private garden, pet play area, private dining room, catering kitchen, library, coworking lounges and a clubroom. The design team consists of Kirksey Architecture (lead architect), Michael Hsu Office of Architecture (interiors and amenities) and Nudge Design (landscaping). Construction is scheduled to begin late this year and to be complete in 2027.

