Intrinsic Development Breaks Ground on $900M Discovery Park Mixed-Use Project in Lee’s Summit, Missouri

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO. — Intrinsic Development has broken ground on Discovery Park, a $900 million mixed-use project in Lee’s Summit, a southeast suburb of Kansas City. The 3.9 million-square-foot development will span 268 acres near I-470 and Saint Luke’s East Hospital.

Two hotels, a Marriott TownePlace Suites and a Home2 Suites by Hilton, are among the first properties to be built at Discovery Park. Combined, the hotels will offer 230 rooms and are slated for completion prior to when Kansas City host games for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Plans also call for 2,791 luxury apartment units within a development named Alura, as well as Class A office space, medical office buildings and retail space.

Among Discovery Park’s amenities will be a riverwalk district featuring access to more than five miles of trails connecting to the Nature Trail at Unity Village and seven acres of recreational lakes for kayaking and paddle boarding. The Discovery Athletic Club will be a state-of-the-art fitness facility available to both residents and employees, as well as the Poolside Day Club.

Construction of Discovery Park will take place in four phases from now until 2031. The first phase is The Village, which will include the two hotels as well as 80,400 square feet of commercial, office, retail and restaurant space, and 585 apartment units. Tenants slated for The Village include Yoga6, CoffeeHAUS, Woodfire Pizza and Brews, Body Fit Training, Village Market and the corporate headquarters of Intrinsic.

“We looked all across the Midwest for a location that could truly combine live, work, stay and play and were thrilled with how well a fit the Lee’s Summit community was for this project,” says Jack Cardetti, spokesman for Intrinsic. “With great schools, roads and an abundance of healthcare jobs nearby, Lee’s Summit was the ideal location for this destination development.”

A developer based in Columbia, Mo., Intrinsic has built more than 3.5 million square feet of commercial real estate properties across the Midwest.

Mike VanBuskirk, Justin Beal and Chris Robertson of Newmark Zimmer are the leasing agents for Discovery Park.

— Kristin Harlow