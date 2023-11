PLANO, TEXAS — Cybersecurity firm Intrusion has signed a 10,705-square-foot office lease at Plano Tower, a 225,445-square-foot building located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The building houses amenities such as a recently upgraded lobby and conference center, as well as a fitness center and a deli. Chris Mathis of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Boxer Property Group owns the building.