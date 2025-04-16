Intuit Signs 77,000 SF Office Lease Expansion in Manhattan’s East Village

NEW YORK CITY — Intuit has signed a 77,000-square-foot office lease expansion at 51 Astor Place in Manhattan’s East Village. The financial technology platform currently occupies the entire third floor at the 400,000-square-foot building. The expansion is for three additional full floors of space, as well as ground-floor retail space, for a total footprint of 115,000 square feet. Paul Glickman, Mitchell Konsker, Benjamin Bass and Cynthia Wasserberger of JLL, along with internal agents Jeffrey Sussman and Matt Pynn, represented the landlord, Edward J. Minskoff Equities, in the lease negotiations. Bart Lammersen, Justin Haber and Kyle Riker, also with JLL, represented Intuit.