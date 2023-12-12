Invacor Solutions Signs 33,525 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Invacor Solutions, which provides pipeline services to the energy industry, has signed a 33,525-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property at 6230 Bingle Road was built in 1979 and features 20-foot clear heights, four loading docks, 34 parking spaces and 8,190 square feet of office space. Michael Keegan and Andrew Laycock of Partners Real Estate represented the landlord, ValvTechnologies Inc., in the lease negotiations. Sarah Teel with MSL Investments represented the tenant.