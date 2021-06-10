Invel Capital Acquires 22-Unit Multifamily Property in South Orange, New Jersey

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — New York City-based Invel Capital LLC has acquired a 22-unit multifamily property in South Orange, located outside of Newark. The property, which offers one- and two-bedroom units, also houses 2,500 square feet of commercial space, a 35-space enclosed parking garage and a 4,000-square-foot landscaped patio space. Invel purchased the asset from its original developer for $9.3 million.