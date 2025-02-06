Thursday, February 6, 2025
Waldwick-Station
Waldwick Station in Northern New Jersey totals 111 units.
Invel Capital Acquires Waldwick Station Apartments in Northern New Jersey for $39M

by Taylor Williams

WALDWICK, N.J. — Locally based investment firm Invel Capital has acquired Waldwick Station, a 111-unit apartment complex in Northern New Jersey, for $39 million. Built in 2017, Waldwick Station features one- and two-bedroom units and roughly 1,000 square feet of retail space that is leased to a café/creperie. Amenities include a rooftop terrace, fitness center and a resident lounge. Brian Whitmer, Niko Nicolaou and Ryan Dowd of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the off-market deal. The seller was not disclosed. Michael Klein, Gerard Quinn and John Cumming of JLL arranged acquisition financing through an undisclosed lender on behalf of Invel Capital.

