Invel Capital Acquires Waldwick Station Apartments in Northern New Jersey for $39M

WALDWICK, N.J. — Locally based investment firm Invel Capital has acquired Waldwick Station, a 111-unit apartment complex in Northern New Jersey, for $39 million. Built in 2017, Waldwick Station features one- and two-bedroom units and roughly 1,000 square feet of retail space that is leased to a café/creperie. Amenities include a rooftop terrace, fitness center and a resident lounge. Brian Whitmer, Niko Nicolaou and Ryan Dowd of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the off-market deal. The seller was not disclosed. Michael Klein, Gerard Quinn and John Cumming of JLL arranged acquisition financing through an undisclosed lender on behalf of Invel Capital.