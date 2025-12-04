Thursday, December 4, 2025
555-Northfield-Ave.-West-Orange-New-Jersey
JLL also arranged financing for the acquisition of the multifamily property at 555 Northfield Ave. in West Orange, New Jersey. There is also a newly constructed, 17,000-square-foot Primrose School that sits on the same tax parcel and is secured by a long-term lease and serves as part of the loan collateral.
Invel Capital Buys Apartment Complex in West Orange, New Jersey for $40.8M

by Taylor Williams

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — Local investment firm Invel Capital has purchased a 70-unit apartment complex in West Orange for $40.8 million. Completed in 2023, the property at 555 Northfield Ave. offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,305 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, rooftop terraces, resident lounges and a dog run. Oliver, Steve Simonelli, Jose Cruz, Ryan Robertson, Elizabeth DeVesty and Austin Pierce of JLL brokered the deal. Invel partnered with Chicago-based Pearlmark on the acquisition. The seller was a joint venture between Varma Real Estate and Garas Development.

