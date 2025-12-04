Invel Capital Buys Apartment Complex in West Orange, New Jersey for $40.8M

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — Local investment firm Invel Capital has purchased a 70-unit apartment complex in West Orange for $40.8 million. Completed in 2023, the property at 555 Northfield Ave. offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,305 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, rooftop terraces, resident lounges and a dog run. Oliver, Steve Simonelli, Jose Cruz, Ryan Robertson, Elizabeth DeVesty and Austin Pierce of JLL brokered the deal. Invel partnered with Chicago-based Pearlmark on the acquisition. The seller was a joint venture between Varma Real Estate and Garas Development.