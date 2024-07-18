Invenergy Breaks Ground on $30M Center of Excellence in Suburban Chicago

BOLINGBROOK, ILL. — Chicago-based Invenergy, a privately held developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions, has broken ground on its Center of Excellence, a $30 million clean energy training and manufacturing facility in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook. Located at 790 Remington Blvd., the property will total 135,000 square feet and is slated to open in the fourth quarter. The build-out of the site will employ over 250 local construction workers.

The Center of Excellence will be comprised of four main components: a 35,000-square-foot machine shop designed to refurbish and assemble key clean energy components; a 30,000-square-foot central warehouse to manage and store infrastructure, including long-lead wind turbine and solar components; a 35,000-square-foot training center and learning lab with the capacity to support over 1,300 clean energy trainees annually; and a 20,000-square-fot generation control center to monitor and control Invenergy’s energy generation assets.