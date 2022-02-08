InvenTrust Acquires Two Austin Shopping Centers for $189.3M

Escarpment Village in Austin totals 168,000 square feet.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — InvenTrust Properties, an Illinois-based REIT, has acquired two shopping centers in Austin for a combined price of $189.3 million. The Shops at Arbor Trails is a 357,000-square-foot center that was 99 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including anchors Costco and Whole Food Market. The other property is Escarpment Village, a 168,000-square-foot center anchored by Texas-based grocer H-E-B that was fully leased at the time of sale. The seller(s) was not disclosed.