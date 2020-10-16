REBusinessOnline

InvenTrust Properties Begins Renovation of 105,000 SF Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Kroger anchors Thomas Center, which will get a new façade, paint scheme, LED lighting under canopies, landscaping enhancements and sidewalk improvements.

NEWNAN, GA. — InvenTrust Properties Corp. has broken ground on the renovation of Thomas Crossroads, a 105,000-square-foot shopping center in Newnan. Kroger anchors the property, which will get a new façade, paint scheme, LED lighting under canopies, landscaping enhancements and sidewalk improvements. The Downers Grove, Ill.-based owner expects renovations to be completed by the end of November. Other tenants at the center include Great Clips, Subway, McDonald’s and multiple locally owned service and dining options. The asset was last renovated in 2008, shortly before InvenTrust acquired it in 2009. Thomas Crossroads is situated at 3150 Ga. Highway 154, 33 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

