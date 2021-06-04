InvenTrust Properties Corp. to Redevelop 93,358 SF Suncrest Village Shopping Center in Orlando

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Retail, Southeast

The 93,358-square-foot shopping center is located at the corner of University Boulevard and Dean Road at 10021-10115 University Blvd. in Orlando.

ORLANDO, FLA. — InvenTrust Properties Corp. has unveiled plans to redevelop Suncrest Village, including replacement of the Publix grocery store that anchors the property. The 93,358-square-foot shopping center is located at the corner of University Boulevard and Dean Road at 10021-10115 University Blvd. in Orlando. Construction is slated to take approximately 12 months to complete.

InvenTrust’s planned improvements to the center include the replacement of the existing Publix building with a new, larger prototype Publix store to be constructed in the same location. The small-shop tenant facades at Suncrest Village will receive new paint, lighting, replacement of the mission tile roof, a new sign band on portions of the canopy, improved landscaping and green trellis areas with accent lighting.

InvenTrust plans to employ sustainable processes throughout this renovation. For example, LED lighting has been added to the center’s parking lot and, during demolition, reusable materials will be sorted and reclaimed to reduce landfill waste.

Suncrest Village is located along the University Boulevard and is 2.8 miles from the University of Central Florida. The center features local, regional and national restaurants, services and retailers, such as Leslie’s Swimming Pool Supplies, Mei’s Kitchen, Fuji Yama Sushi, Subway and University Wine & Spirits. Matt Hagan and Kara Morabito of InvenTrust Properties will oversee leasing at Suncrest Village.