InvenTrust Properties Purchases Publix-Anchored Center in Metro Atlanta for $11M

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. — InvenTrust Properties Corp. has purchased Trowbridge Crossing, a 62,600-square-foot, Publix-anchored shopping center in Sandy Springs, for $11 million. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including the U.S. Postal Service, Great Clips, T-Mobile and Domino’s Pizza. The center was also recently upgraded to include new LED lighting to improve energy efficiency and provide better illumination for the center. Trowbridge Crossing is situated at 7531 Roswell Road, 18 miles north of downtown Atlanta. The seller was not disclosed.