InvenTrust to Redevelop 231,058 SF Gateway Market Center in Tampa Bay Area

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Gateway Market Center

Gateway Market Center is a 231,058-square-foot shopping center in the Tampa Bay area anchored by Target and Publix.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — InvenTrust Properties Corp. will redevelop Gateway Market Center, a 231,058-square-foot shopping center in the Tampa Bay area anchored by Target and Publix. The property is located at 7751-8229 9th St. N in St. Petersburg. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2022 with the renovation taking approximately 18 months to complete.

InvenTrust’s improvements to Gateway Market Center will include the demolition of approximately 60,000 square feet of existing building area and the construction of several new buildings. Two new anchor-sized buildings will be developed at the center while three new buildings for small shop tenants and restaurants will also be added. Two outparcel buildings will have large sidewalks and an outdoor seating area. Smaller shop spaces will be able to accommodate tenants of varying sizes, up to 10,000 square feet. Gateway Market Center is located in north St. Petersburg with access to U.S. Highway 92.

Matt Hagan and Kara Morabito of InvenTrust will oversee leasing at Gateway Market Center.

