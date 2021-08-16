REBusinessOnline

InvenTrust to Redevelop 433,677 SF Cyfair Town Center in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

Cyfair-Town-Center-Cypress

The first phase of the redevelopment of Cyfair Town Center in Cypress is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter.

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Illinois-based shopping center REIT InvenTrust Properties will redevelop Cyfair Town Center, a 433,667-square-foot shopping center in the Houston suburb of Cypress. Kroger, J.C. Penney and Cinemark Theatres are the anchor tenants. InvenTrust’s improvements to the center will include new paint, LED lighting along the storefront exteriors, improved storefront awnings, upgraded signage and enhanced landscaping throughout the property. In addition, InvenTrust will incorporate more public seating and gathering spaces into the design of the center. The first phase of the renovation will begin this month, with completion scheduled for the fourth quarter. The second phase will begin in January 2022 with completion anticipated in late summer 2022.

