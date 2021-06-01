Invert Chicago Plans to Build 140-Acre Subsurface Business Complex

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

CHICAGO — The Invert Chicago LLC has unveiled plans to build Chicago’s first subsurface business complex on 140 acres on the city’s southeast side that was vacated decades ago by the steel industry. Over the course of 13 years, Invert will develop nearly 6 million net square feet of climate-controlled space 250 to 350 feet below the surface at 11118 S. Buffalo Ave. The project site currently functions as a marine, rail and truck terminal. Initial subsurface space is expected to be available for occupancy by 2024. Invert anticipates making a formal filing with the City of Chicago later this summer.