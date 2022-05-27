Invesco Acquires Majority Interest in 360-Unit Apartment Community in Roseland, New Jersey

ROSELAND, N.J. — Invesco Real Estate Income Trust has acquired a majority interest in Everly Roseland, a 360-unit apartment community in Northern New Jersey. The percentage was not disclosed. The garden-style property was built in 1980 and was 95 percent leased at the time of sale. Invesco plans to implement a capital improvement program to unit interiors, building exteriors and common areas.