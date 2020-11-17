Invesco Completes Phase I Redevelopment of Former LA Times Facility in Orange County

Located in Costa Mesa, Calif. The Press will offer 380,856 square feet of creative office space and 50,909 square feet of retail space.

COSTA MESA, CALIF. — Invesco Real Estate, along with Steelwave and 5_Ronin, has completed the base build for Phase I of The Press in Costa Mesa. The development team is transforming the former Los Angeles Times newsroom, printing press and distribution facility into a mixed-use creative work campus and social hall.

Upon completion in fourth-quarter 2020, the project will offer 380,856 square feet of modern creative office space and 50,909 square feet of retail space. Situated on 24 acres at 1375 Sunflower Ave., the property features a 1.5-acre park and improved outdoor space, as well as accessibility to John Wayne Airport and the residential markets of Newport Beach and Irvine.

Jay Nugent and George Thomson of Newmark are handling office leasing for the project. Retail Insite’s Chris Hodgman and The Lab’s Jason House are serving as leasing agents for the retail portion of the asset.