Invesco, Perot Development Begin Work on Phase I of 2.4 MSF Industrial Project in Irving

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

The three buildings that comprise Phase I of DFW Park 161 in Irving are expected to be available for lease in early 2021.

IRVING, TEXAS — Invesco Real Estate and Perot Development Co. have begun construction on Phase I of DFW Park 161, an industrial project near DFW International Airport in Irving that will eventually offer 2.4 million square feet of space across 196 acres. Phase I will feature three logistics buildings totaling more than 1 million square feet that will be developed on a speculative basis. Phase II will involve a build-to-suit facility for an e-commerce user that will span more than 1.4 million square feet. The Phase I buildings are expected to be available for occupancy by early 2021. Halff Associates is the project architect and civil engineer, and Peinado Construction is the general contractor. First United Bank provided construction financing for the project, and Cushman & Wakefield is handling leasing.