Georgia Crossing was fully leased to a mix of tenants including T.J. Maxx/HomeGoods, Nordstrom Rack and Best Buy, among others.
Invesco Purchases 317,201 SF Shopping Center in Buford, Georgia for $82M

by John Nelson

BUFORD, GA. — Atlanta-based Invesco Real Estate has acquired Georgia Crossing, a 317,201-square-foot power shopping center located in Buford, roughly 38 miles northeast of Atlanta, for $82 million. Situated across from the 1.7 million-square-foot Mall of Georgia, Georgia Crossing was fully leased to a mix of tenants including T.J. Maxx/HomeGoods, Nordstrom Rack, Best Buy, Hobby Lobby, Staples, Cavender’s Boot City and Ulta Beauty at the time of sale.

Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Andrew Kahn of JLL’s Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the seller, Columbus, Ohio-based Washington Prime Group, in the transaction.

