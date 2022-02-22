REBusinessOnline

Invesco Purchases 378,283 SF Industrial Building in Grove City, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

GROVE CITY, OHIO — In a joint venture with Trident Capital Group, Invesco Real Estate Income Trust Inc. (INREIT) has purchased a 95 percent interest in an industrial building in the Columbus suburb of Grove City. Built in 2000, the fully leased property spans 378,283 square feet. The transaction marks INREIT’s fourth industrial investment. INREIT acquired the property in conjunction with the purchase of a shopping center in New York for a combined price of $94 million. The seller was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  