Invesco Purchases 378,283 SF Industrial Building in Grove City, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

GROVE CITY, OHIO — In a joint venture with Trident Capital Group, Invesco Real Estate Income Trust Inc. (INREIT) has purchased a 95 percent interest in an industrial building in the Columbus suburb of Grove City. Built in 2000, the fully leased property spans 378,283 square feet. The transaction marks INREIT’s fourth industrial investment. INREIT acquired the property in conjunction with the purchase of a shopping center in New York for a combined price of $94 million. The seller was undisclosed.