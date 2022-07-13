Invesco Real Estate Buys 422,117 SF Life Sciences Facility in Dedham, Massachusetts

DEDHAM, MASS. — Global investment management firm Invesco Real Estate has purchased a 422,117-square-foot life sciences facility in Dedham, a southern suburb of Boston. The single-story building sits on 53 acres and was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as General Dynamics and the American Red Cross. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen and Samantha Hallowell of Newmark represented the seller, a partnership between locally based investment firm RJ Kelly Co. and Independencia Asset Management, in the transaction.