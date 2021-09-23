Invesco Real Estate Divests of 186,231 SF Office Property in Broomfield, Colorado for $59.1M

Gogo Inc. is the anchor tenant at 105 Edgeview, a 186,231-square-foot office property in Broomfield, Colo. (Image source: Newmark)

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — Invesco Real Estate has completed the disposition of 105 Edgeview, a Class A office asset in Broomfield. An undisclosed buyer acquired the property for $59.1 million.

John Jugl and John Gustafson of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

Completed in 2012, 105 Edgeview features 186,231 square feet of office space within Interlocken Advanced Technology Environment. The property is fully leased to eight tenants with Gogo Inc., a global aero-communications service, as the anchor.