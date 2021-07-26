Invesco Sells Five-Building Westlake Park Place Office Campus in California for $80.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Westlake Park Place in Westlake Village, Calif., features five buildings offering a total of 239,003 rentable square feet of office space.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIF. — Invesco Real Estate has completed the disposition of Westlake Park Place, a five-building office campus located in Westlake Village. A partnership between Amstar and Searles Property Group purchased the asset for $80.8 million.

Delivered in 2008, Westlake Park Place features 239,003 rentable square feet of office space. At the time of sale, the property was 85 percent leased to a diverse mix of tenants.

Kevin Shannon, Rob Hannan, Ken White and Laura Stumm of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.