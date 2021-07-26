REBusinessOnline

Invesco Sells Five-Building Westlake Park Place Office Campus in California for $80.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Westlake-Park-Place-Westlake-Village-CA

Westlake Park Place in Westlake Village, Calif., features five buildings offering a total of 239,003 rentable square feet of office space.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIF. — Invesco Real Estate has completed the disposition of Westlake Park Place, a five-building office campus located in Westlake Village. A partnership between Amstar and Searles Property Group purchased the asset for $80.8 million.

Delivered in 2008, Westlake Park Place features 239,003 rentable square feet of office space. At the time of sale, the property was 85 percent leased to a diverse mix of tenants.

Kevin Shannon, Rob Hannan, Ken White and Laura Stumm of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews