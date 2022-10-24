REBusinessOnline

Invest Atlanta Board Approves $39M Acquisition Financing for Two Peachtree Office Tower in Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Georgia, Multifamily, Office, Southeast

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has received approval for $39 million in acquisition financing for the purchase of Two Peachtree Street, a 41-story office building located in downtown Atlanta. The City’s economic development authority, Invest Atlanta, will purchase the building, which the City plans to convert to a mixed-income, mixed-use development. Invest Atlanta is acquiring the property on behalf of the City and plans to hold the property until a redevelopment partner is selected. Built in 1968, the building is currently owned by the State of Georgia.

