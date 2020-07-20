Investcor Completes Renovations of Historic Fairhaven Assisted Living Facility in Denton

DENTON, TEXAS — Investcor has completed the renovation of Fairhaven Assisted Living, a historic seniors housing building in Denton. The development team for the 47-unit project included Pi Architects, Coastal Reconstruction, Allison Engineering, TDi Engineering, MEP Associates Design Groups and Architexas. The original building was designed by Texas architect O’Neil Ford, whose designs blended the surrounding environment into the building and featured the use of natural elements and materials. Fairhaven was originally developed in the 1950s, but closed in 2007 and fell into disrepair. After teaming with New Haven Assisted Living and Memory Care, Investcor launched the renovation a year ago.