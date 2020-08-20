REBusinessOnline

Investcor, Integral to Build 90-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Sparks, Nevada

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Nevada, Seniors Housing, Western

Slated for completion in early 2022, the new seniors housing property in Sparks, Nev., will feature 66 assisted living units and 24 memory care units.

SPARKS, NEV. — Operator Integral Senior Living (ISL) and owner Investcor Development plan to break ground this month on an assisted living and memory care community in Sparks, a suburb of Reno.

Spanning 74,000 square feet, the property will feature 66 assisted living units and 24 memory care units. While the development has not yet been named, it will be located within Kiley Ranch, 675-acre master-planned development that includes a business park, retail/commercial district and residential neighborhoods surrounding a village center.

The seniors housing development is scheduled for completion in early 2022.

