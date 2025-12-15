Investcor Plans 244-Unit Luxury Senior Living Project Near Las Vegas

HENDERSON, NEV. — Investcor has announced plans for a new, 244-unit luxury senior living project in Henderson, a city located roughly 15 miles southeast of Las Vegas. The City of Henderson is currently reviewing the project plans.

Upon completion, the community, dubbed Valara, will feature independent living, assisted living and memory care residences within one building. Valara will be situated adjacent to a Whole Foods within The District at Green Valley Ranch, a mixed-use development.

Planned amenities at the community include a tearoom, whiskey lounge, multiple restaurants and private dining rooms, an indoor/outdoor bar, gardening programs, educational classes, a movie theater, two fitness centers, a steam room and sauna with an outdoor pool, recreation and activity programming and a pet spa.

Development and investment firm Investcor’s current portfolio totals over $1.6 billion in real estate projects across the hospitality, residential, mixed-use and senior living sectors.