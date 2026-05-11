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Mojave-Sage-Queen-Creek-AZ
Upon completion, Mojave Sage will feature 117 assisted living and memory care residences in Queen Creek, Ariz.
ArizonaDevelopmentMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

Investcor to Develop 117-Unit Seniors Housing Community Near Phoenix

by Amy Works

QUEEN CREEK, ARIZ. — Investcor has announced plans for Mojave Sage, a new luxury seniors housing community to be located in Queen Creek, roughly 40 miles southeast of Phoenix. Komo Architecture is designing the project, and KBE Building Corp. will serve as the general contractor. Construction is expected to be underway by June. 

Upon completion, Mojave Sage will total 117 assisted living and memory care units. Amenities at the community will include a full-service beauty salon, fitness and wellness center, movie room, gathering areas, private courtyards, outdoor spaces, gardening programs, a dog park and onsite store. 

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