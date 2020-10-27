REBusinessOnline

Investcorp Acquires 32 Industrial Properties in Illinois, Ohio

Most of the properties are located in the Chicago and Cleveland markets.

ILLINOIS AND OHIO — Investcorp has acquired 32 industrial properties totaling approximately 3.5 million square feet across four U.S. markets. The value of the acquired properties was more than $280 million. The assets are 96 percent leased and consist of a variety of Class A and B warehouse, distribution and flex industrial buildings. Tenants work in the healthcare, logistics, e-commerce, telecommunications and food service industries. Most of the properties are located in Chicago and Cleveland but others are situated in Columbus and Cincinnati. The acquisition grows Investcorp’s U.S. industrial portfolio to roughly $2 billion with 22 million square feet across 260 buildings.

