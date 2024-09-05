Thursday, September 5, 2024
Pictured is the building at 33 Rajon Road in Bayport, one of five building in Investcorp's newly acquired Long Island industrial portfolio.
Investcorp Buys Long Island Industrial Portfolio for $95.8M

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Global alternative investment firm Investcorp has purchased a portfolio of five industrial buildings totaling 435,000 square feet on Long Island. The buildings are scattered across the Suffolk County communities of Bayshore, Bayport and Ronkonkoma. Buildings range in size from 33,000 to 128,600 square feet and comprise single-story warehouse, cold storage and manufacturing facilities with clear heights ranging from 18 to 40 feet. Four of the buildings were fully leased to single tenants at the time of sale, and the fifth was recently vacated and will be redeveloped. Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmitt, Ryan Larkin, Bill Baunack, Seth Zuidema and Tom DeLuca of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a partnership between Metropolitan Realty Associates and TPG Angelo Gordon, in the transaction.

