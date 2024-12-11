Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Investcorp Buys Three Student Housing Properties Totaling 1,962 Beds in Central Texas, Oklahoma

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Investcorp has purchased three student housing properties totaling 1,962 beds in Central Texas and Oklahoma. The unnamed assets include a 792-bed community that serves students at Texas A&M University in College Station; a 486-bed complex for students at Texas State University in San Marcos; and a 684-bed property that houses students at the University of Oklahoma in Norman. Investcorp acquired the properties, all of which were nearly fully occupied at the time of sale, as part of a portfolio deal that included a 699-bed community for students at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

